Xiaomi Mi Band 3 straps in Blue, Red and Orange colors launched for Rs. 249 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Xiaomi Mi Band 3 can be customized with a strap of your favorite color.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 was launched in India in September last year in the Black color variant for Rs. 1,999. At the time of its launch, the company did assure that it will bring new colored straps for the users. Now, it has launched new colored straps in Electric Orange, Wine Red, Deep Blue and Graphite Black.

Notably, these new colorful Mi Band straps are priced at Rs. 249. Given that the Mi Band 2 and Mi Band HRX Edition straps are priced at Rs. 199, these straps for Mi Band 3 appear to be relatively more expensive. Besides these straps, the company has also come up with the Mi Band 3 Charging Cable priced at Rs. 149. These products can be purchased via the official online store Mi.com.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 straps

Talking about the Mi Band 3 straps, these are made using high-quality material. The thermoplastic elastomer is quite soft and tough, making the strap comfortable to wear all day long. There is an aluminum alloy clasp as well. The compression molding makes these straps durable and sturdy. These colorful straps will be a nice replacement to the color of the fitness tracker. The size of these straps can be adjusted as per the usage or person and it can range from 155mm to 216mm.

Xiaomi Mi Band 3 specs

At the time of launching the Mi Band 3 (review), the company touted that it has improved the functionalities and that the device can show real-time data for cycling, walking, running and other activities. It appears to have a 110mAh battery rendering up to 20 days of standby time. The wearable comes with a 0.78-inch OLED touch screen display with anti-fingerprint coating and scratch-resistant glass. It shows step count, heart rate, weather, activities and notifications. Besides these, it also monitors sleep pattern and has a sedentary reminder.