Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Goes On Sale In Select Markets; Price, Features, Availablity In India

Xiaomi is on a launching spree, rolling out new smartphones, wearables, and other accessories. The Xiaomi Mi 11 series and the Mi Band 6 were among the new launches from the company, presently limited to only the Chinese market. Presently, the Mi Band 6 has begun sales and shipping in China ahead of India launch.

Mi Band 6 Sale Details

The new Mi Band 6 sale will begin today (April 1) in China, costing CNY 229 (around Rs. 2,550) for the base model. The Mi Band 6 with NFC support will cost CNY 279 (around Rs. 3,110) and will be available only in the Chinese market. The new fitness tracker can be purchased on multiple platforms, including the Xiaomi Chinese website.

Xiaomi Mi Band 6 Features

The Mi Band 6 packs several upgraded features, including the larger 1.56-inch AMOLED screen with 152 x 486-pixel screen resolution. The display also features a 2.5D curved glass and supports 326 PPI and 450 nits brightness. Xiaomi notes the Mi Band 6's display is 50 percent larger than its predecessor.

The Mi Band 6 packs support up to 30 activity modes like running, walking, treadmill running, outdoor cycling, rowing, elliptical training, and so on. It can even auto-detect some of these exercises. The new fitness band also packs several sensors like a 24/7 heart rate monitor, SpO2 sensor, sleep tracker, REM, stress monitor, and includes breath exercise support.

Some of the other features on the Mi Band 6 include 5ATM water-resistant support. The fitness band includes a 125 mAh battery that Xiaomi claims to withstand up to 14 days on a single charge. Additionally, the Mi Band 6 includes a women's health tracker, PAI, and a couple of more sensors.

The device also comes with over 60 watch faces for the global variant and over 130 watch faces for the Chinese model. Users can also use their photos as a customized watch face. The Mi Band 6, like its predecessor, supports animated watch faces.

The Mi Band 6, along with the Mi 11 Pro and the Mi 11 Ultra in India on April 23. The devices will begin sale and shipping soon after. The Mi Band 6 is available in black, olive, yellow, orange, ivory, and blue color options - however, the colors and the price may vary in the Indian market.

