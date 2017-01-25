Netflix Android app now allows you to download shows directly to your SD card

Netflix which offers subscription service for watching TV episodes and movies on your phone. Has just rolled out a new update to its app for Android devices. The new update brings a new feature which will allow you to download shows directly to your device's SD card.

So, now that the app has been updated, when you are saving a show for offline viewing, you will now be prompted to choose a download location, either Device Storage or the SD card.

Well, with the introduction of this feature, it offers an interesting new way to consume the video content. You can now download far more episodes and films and at the same time build up huge catalogs of offline shows.

However, there are some limitations when it comes to downloading the content. Engadget reports that you can download content to multiple SD cards, but there are limits to how many simultaneous downloads you can download at one time, along with limits on how long a download will remain accessible. This is done to ensure that the feature is being used for its intended purpose.

Netflix has also commented that you won't be able to share SD cards amongst multiple devices as the content on the card will only play on the device that it was originally downloaded in.

On the other hand, the update also brings some bug fixes.

