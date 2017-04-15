Weekly Roundup: iPhone 7 Red, Sony Xperia XA1, Micromax Evok Note, Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 and more

In the current technologically advanced era, we are coming across some or the other launches almost every day. Not only smartphones but also other launches are happening on a continual basis.
Last week, the Indian market witnessed the launch of some of smartphones including the Micromax Evok series.
Apart from smartphones, even Airtel Internet TV has been launched in the country, making it simple for the users. In the global market too, there were some interesting launches.
SEE ALSO: Discount and Exchange offer on new Red Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus: Threat to other smartphones
Take a look at the gadgets launched over the last week from here.
iPhone 7 Red
Buy At Price of Rs 70,000
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Quad-Core Apple A10 Fusion Processor
- 2GB RAM With 32/128/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 4.2
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
ZOPO Color X 5.5
Buy At Price of Rs 11,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.3GHz Quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 64GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow) OS with CoolUI 8.0
- Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 2500mAh battery
Sony Xperia XA1
Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD edge-to-edge borderless display with Image Enhance Technology
- 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 256GB via microSD card
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 23MP rear camera with LED flash
- 8MP auto focus Sony IMX219 front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 2300mAh battery
Micromax Evok Power
Buy At Price of Rs 6,999
Key Specs
- 5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 1.3GHz Quad-Core MediaTek MT6737 processor with Mali-T720 GPU
- 2GB RAM
- 16GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 8MP rear camera with LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Micromax Evok Note
Buy At Price of Rs 9,499
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD 2.5D Curved Glass display
- 1.3 GHz Octa-core MediaTek MT6753 processor with up to 450MHz Mali T720 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable memory with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2
Buy At Price of Rs 1,000
Key Specs
The Xiaomi Mi VR Play 2 measures 128 x 191 x 120 mm in dimensions and weighs in at 183 grams. It supports smartphones sized between 4.7 and 5.7 inches with a minimum screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The Mi VR Play 2 is priced at 99 yuan (approx. Rs. 1000) and will go on sale on April 19 in China.
It is available only in the Black color variant for now. The company has not revealed when this pair of VR glasses will be made available for the other countries.
Airtel Internet TV
Buy At Price of Rs 4,999
Key Specs
Get 500+ TV channels. 4K enabled DTH set top box
Stream directly from Netflix and Youtube
Enjoy full cast support from Chromecast built-in
Use Google Voice Search to watch what you want
Play games on your TV. Use your smartphone as a game controller
Acer Aspire VX 15
Buy At Price of Rs 87,999
Key Specs
- 15.6 inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) widescreen IPS display
- 7th Generation Intel Core i7-7700HQ Processor (Up to 3.8GHz)
- Windows 10
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 Ti with 4 GB of dedicated GDDR5 VRAM
- 16GB DDR4 Memory, 256GB SSD
- HDD upgrade kit available
- 1 Lithium ion batteries
Predator 15 (G9-593)and 17 (G9-793)
Buy At Price of Rs 1,19,999 and Rs 1,59,999
Key Specs
- 15.6-inch/17.3 inch Full HD Screen
- Intel Core i7-6700HQ 2.6 GHz (6 MB Cache, 2.6 GHz up to 3.5 GHz)
- 16GB DDR4 Dual-Channel Memory
- 1TB 7200RPM Hard Drive
- 128GB Solid-State Drive
- NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970M with 3GB GDDR5 VRAM
- Windows 10 Home, Up to 8 hours of battery life
Coolpad Cool 1
Buy At Price of Rs 12,999
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell display with 450nits brightness, 72% NTSC color gamut
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 652 processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM, 32GB (eMMC5.1) internal storage
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 13MP dual rear cameras with dual-tone LED flash
- 8MP front camera with f/2.2 aperture
- Infrared sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (minimum) / 4,060mAh (typical) battery with fast charging
Vivo V5 Plus IPL Limited Edition
Buy At Price of Rs 25,990
Key Specs
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD In-Cell display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 16MP rear camera with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture, PDAF
- 20MP front-facing camera with Moonlight Flash
- secondary 8MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G LTE
- 3160mAh battery with fast charging
iPhone 7 Plus Red
Buy At Price of Rs 61,399
Key Specs
- 5.5 inch Retina HD Display
- 128 GB ROM
- 12MP + 12MP Dual Rear Cameras
- 7MP Front camera
- Li-Ion Battery
- A10 Fusion Chip with 64-bit Architecture
- Embedded M10 Motion Co-processor Processor