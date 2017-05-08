Alcatel launched PIXI 4 phablet for Rs. 9,100

Alcatel launched the Pixi 4 phablet in India with a price tag of Rs. 9,100. This smartphone can be considered as the upgraded version of its predecessors with some extra features in it.

Praveen Valecha, Regional Director, Alcatel India says, "Alcatel is committed to bringing the best technology and user experience at affordable prices to India. Looking at the affordability of data packages and availability of video content on demand, we expect growth in 6-inch 4G VoLTE segment. The new PIXI 4 (6) will continue the legacy of improvised Polaroid software, better movie experience, and faster browsing."

He adds, " To serve the market better we have recently joined hands with Advanced Computers as our offline distribution partners. The partnership will ensure us to reach more customer base in the market. We will strive to provide better user experience for our customers."

Also Read: Alcatel Idol 5 hits GeekBench again; key specs revealed

Speaking about the specs, this phone comes with 4G VoLTE support and runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow Operating System. It has Arkamys-optimised speakers and a 6-inch HD IPS with 720x1280 pixels. It is equipped to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 210 chipset with 1.5GB RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage.

On optics part, it sports an 8MP main camera and a 5MP selfie shooter. Connectivity options included 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth v4.1, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, GPS/ A-GPS, 3.5mm audio jack, and Micro-USB. Sensors used in this phone are a proximity sensor, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and a digital compass.

The phone houses a non-removable battery of 2580mAh capacity. It weighs just 186 grams and measures 165x83.8x8.35mm.

Source