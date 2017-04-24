Check out the top 5 Android smartphones in March as listed by AnTuTu

AnTuTu, the popular benchmark site, has recently revealed a list showing the 10-top rated android smartphones in March 2017.

According to the list, OnePlus 3 is the last month's best Android powered smartphone. The list has been compiled on the basis of "applause rating", which is calculated by dividing the number of five-star reviews into the total number of reviews. While the list may not be the most accurate one, it does give us some idea about the user's preferences.

Antutu Report: 10 Top-rated Android Phones in China, March 2017

Now, let us find out the specifications of the top 5 Android smartphones in China of March.

OnePlus 3 Topping the list is OnePlus 3, which is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 820 chipset, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 64GB of expandable internal storage. It sports a 5.5 inches AMOLED display (1080x1920 pixels) with Gorilla Glass protection. The device runs on Android 6.0.1 Marshmallow, which can be upgraded to 7.1.1 Nougat version. Talking about cameras, it has a 16MP primary camera with LED flash along with an 8MP selfie shooter. The OnePlus 3 is backed up by a 3000mAh battery. Xiaomi Mi Max Bagging the second spot, the Xiaomi Mi Max comes with a 6.44 inches LCD display with the resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. Powered by a Snapdragon 650 chipset, it runs on Android 6.0 Marshmallow. The smartphone packs a mammoth 4850mAH battery and is available in three variants: 32GB ROM+3 GB RAM, 64GB ROM+3GB RAM and 128GB ROM+4GB RAM. It flaunts a 16 MP rear snapper with dual-LED flash and a 5MP front camera. Meizu Pro 6 Plus Coming third, the Meizu Pro 6 Plus has a 5.7 inches Super AMOLED display, which has the resolution of 1440 x 2560 pixels. It comes in two native storage variants, one with 64GB and another with 128GB. Both of the variants have the RAM capacity of 4GB. The device packs a non-removable Li-Ion 3400mAH battery, which is enough to keep the lights on for longer hours. In terms of optics, the smartphone features a 12MP camera with dual-tone LED flash on the back, while on the front there is a 5MP camera for taking selfies. Xiaomi Mi MIX Mi MIX is the second phone from Xioami to find a spot in the top five. The smartphone ships with a 6.4 inches LCD screen with the resolution of 1080x2040 pixels. It runs on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow), which is upgradable to 7.0 (Nougat). Under its hood, there is a quad-core Snapdragon 821 chipset teamed with Adreno 530. The Xiaomi Mi MIX is available in two different variants, which include 128GB inbuilt storage with 4GB RAM and 256GB default storage with 6GB of RAM. It comes equipped with a large 4400 mAh battery to ensure that users never run out of charge. Coming to photography, the device boasts of a 16MP primary camera as well as a 5MP front facing camera. OnePlus 3T Owning to its awesome hardware, the OnePlus 3T manages to come 5th in the list. The smartphone is powered by a quad-core Snapdragon 821 processor along with 6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of default storage. Keeping the lights on, there is a non-removable Li-Ion 3400 mAh battery inside. The device sports a 5.5 inches AMOLED display with the resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The display also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 4 protection. On the software front, the OnePlus 3T runs Android 6.0.1 (Marshmallow), which can be upgraded to to 7.1.1 (Nougat). Coming to the camera aspect, the handset flaunts two 16 MP cameras on the back and the front.

