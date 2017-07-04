Copper Nokia 6 could be released on August 18

HMD is busy with releasing the Nokia Android smartphones in the global markets. Last week, the company announced that the Nokia 6 will be officially released in the U.S. market early this month and will be available via Amazon.

Now, there is more information on this smartphone's availability in the U.S. Going by the Amazon listing, the Nokia 6 will be released on July 10 in the silver, black, standard and the Prime Exclusive models that will have lockscreen offers and ads from Amazon. In addition to these models, there will be a Copper variant of the smartphone that will be available with and without ads. However, the Copper Nokia 6 will be released on August 18. Eventually, Nokia fans have to wait for over a month to pre-order this edition.

While this is the scenario in the U.S. market, there is no word from HMD regarding the availability of the Copper Nokia 6 in the other markets. However, Nokia announced the Copper variant of the Nokia 6 on Monday.

Talking about the Indian market, the Nokia 6 will be exclusive to Amazon India and the pre-booking for the same will debut on July 14 with a slew of offers.

To refresh on the specifications, the Nokia 6 is made of aluminum and comes fitted with a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p display. The device is equipped with an octa-core Snapdragon 430 SoC coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory capacity. Running on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, the Nokia 6 is slated to receive the Android O and Android P updates until the next year. The other aspects of the smartphone are a 16MP main camera, an 8MP selfie camera and a 3000mAh battery.