LeEco Le Pro3 (2017) leaked: comes with rear dual-camera setup and AI assistant

A new image of the LeEco Le Pro3 (2017) has just leaked online revealing that it comes with a metal body. According to the same leak, the flagship device of LeEco will feature an AI-powered assistant, developed by the company itself.

As seen from the render, the LeEco Le Pro3 (2017) ships with a rear dual camera setup with a dual-LED and dual-tone flash. The slightly curved display seems to be surrounded by really thin bezels on the sides. There is also a fingerprint scanner housed at the back of the device along with a company's logo. The flagship smartphone is scheduled to launch later today.

While this image shows a black colored variant of the smartphone, the company is expected to offer some other color options too.

If we pay heed to the rumors, the LeEco Le Pro3 is likely to be powered by a Snapdragon 835 64-bit octa-core processor along with 4GB or 6GB of RAM. The device is said to come with a 5-inch full HD or QHD display with a PS LCD panel, instead of an OLED one.

Although we expect the smartphone to run on Android Nougat, there are chances that it might get the Android Marshmallow operating system. In addition to this, the LeEco Le Pro3 (2017) will also get the company's custom skin.

Right now, we don't have any other information regarding the specifications and price of the phone. So we have to wait for the launch to get the answers to all our queries.

