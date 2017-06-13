Moto E4 and E4 Plus with metal body launched; sale debuts on June 22

Motorola has just announced the long rumored affordable smartphones - Moto E4 and Moto E4 Plus. These phones will be released in the U.S. and other markets by the end of this month.

The Moto E4 series is a notable upgrade over the Moto E3 and E3 Power those were launched last year in terms of both design and specifications. The Moto E4 and E4 Plus will be partially made out of metal. The difference between the two is that they differ in size and battery capacity. The Moto E3 phones are made of plastic and use MediaTek processors.

Moto E4 specs The Moto E4 measures 144.5x72x9.3 mm in dimensions. The device features a 5-inch HD 720p display and makes use of an octa-core Snapdragon 427 SoC (Snapdragon 425 SoC in select models). This processor is teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage capacity. There is a fingerprint scanner, an 8MP main snapper and a 5MP selfie camera with LED flash as well. The battery capacity of this device is 2800mAh. Moto E4 Plus specs Being the bigger variant, the Moto E4 Plus measures 155x77.5x9.55 mm in dimension. It flaunts a 5.5-inch HD 720p display. The smartphone makes use of an identical Snapdragon 427 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB/32GB storage capacity. The imaging aspects include a 13MP main camera, a 5MP selfie shooter with LED flash and a fingerprint sensor. The battery used in this device is a capacious 5000mAh unit that is claimed to last for two days on a single charge. Other features Booting on Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box, the new Motorola smartphones feature a water-repellent coating just like the yesteryear flagships. Both the batteries support fast charging technology. The connectivity features on board include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 4.1 LE and NFC. Also, there is support for expandable storage with a microSD card.

Moto E4, E4 Plus price and availability The Moto E4 has been launched in Fine Gold and Licorice Black colors and is priced at $129.99 (approx. Rs. 8,400). This will be an Amazon Prime Exclusive Phone. Also, there will be a Verizon version of the same in the U.S. On the other hand, the Moto E4 Plus has been launched in Iron Gray, Oxford Blue, and Blush Gold colors and is priced starting from $179.99 (approx. Rs. 11,600). Two new budget smartphones from Motorola will be made available on June 22.