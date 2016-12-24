New Leak Suggest a 6-inch Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus Will Be Launched Alongside Galaxy S8

Rumors are rife over the Samsung's next generation flagship phone- the Samsung Galaxy S8. A new story coming from a Chinese site reveals that Samsung will launch two Galaxy S8 models as usual. However, there will be a new bigger display variant called as Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus with a 6-inch screen.

Having said that, Samsung has already given orders to their suppliers to start manufacturing the 6-inch displays for the Galaxy S8 Plus along with the 5-inch screens for Galaxy S8. Also, a rumor recently suggested that Samsung is not planning to launch the Galaxy S8 at the MWC 2017. Instead, the company is planning it to announce in April 2017.

The rumor also revealed that Samsung would be removing the home button key that makes room for the display itself. Also, the S8 Plus will boast of the same size as that of Galaxy Note 7 because of the lack of a home button on the front.

Samsung is internally testing various prototypes for the Galaxy S8, and that is the reason why these rumors are coming out. Other than this, the Galaxy S8 is also said to not feature a 3.5mm headphone jack and will come with a steep price as well, compared to Galaxy S7.

