New Xiaomi smartphone with Snapdragon 660 and dual cameras on the way

Recently, the specs of the alleged Xiaomi Redmi Pro 2 were revealed. The leak also suggested that the device would be unveiled soon.

Contradicting this earlier report, a well-known China-based leakster now claims on Weibo that Xiaomi is not planning to launch the Redmi Pro 2 at all. According to him, since the Redmi Pro didn't earn much revenue, the company has decided to scrap the Redmi Pro series. Well, as of now, we can't guarantee you the authenticity of this leak. So you better take this information with a pinch of salt.

The leakster further claims that Xiaomi may introduce a new series of smartphones called Xiaomi X and its first phone will be the Xiaomi X1. So the Xiaomi X series will take the place of the allegedly canceled Redmi Pro series.

The leakster has also revealed some details about the Xiaomi X1. The smartphone is said to come in two display variants. The first variant will come with a 5.5-inch Pegasus display with a full-screen design. The resolution of the display would be 2,160×1,080 pixels.

Additionally, the device will sport an IMX362 or IMX386 dual camera setup, a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm audio jack. Powering it will be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor. It will further have two memory variants: one with 4GB RAM+64GB ROM and another with 6GB RAM+128GB ROM.

As per the leakster, the basic model will be priced at 1,999 Yuan ($294) or 2,299 Yuan ($339). While the high-end variant will carry a price tag of either 2,499 Yuan ($368) or 2,799 Yuan ($412). Interestingly, he has given us another set of standard and high-end models along with the pricing.

The standard model with 6 GB RAM + 64 GB storage for 2,299 Yuan ($339), and the high-end one with 6 GB RAM + 128 GB storage for 2,799 Yuan ($412).

Now, talking about the Xiaomi X1 variant with a regular screen, it is likely to come with an FHD display. It will also be powered by a Snapdragon 660 chipset. Other features include a 3.5mm audio jack and a front-facing fingerprint sensor. This regular screen variant will also have a 4GB/64GB version and a 4GB/128GB variant.

Moreover, the leakster believes that we would get to see the unveiling of the Xiaomi Mi 6 Plus, Xiaomi X1 and MIUI 9 ROM in this month.