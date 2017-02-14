Nokia 3 specs and price leak days ahead of its launch

Nokia is prepping to announce a wide range of handsets at the Mobile World Congress 2017. The smartphone pioneer is expected to unveil various Android phones, and also plans to bring back the nostalgic N-series and Nokia 3310 models.

Nokia launched its first ever Android phone - Nokia 6 at CES 2017 last month, and we surely can't deny the fact that the device was globally accepted and gained popularity widely.

Further extending its product line-up, Nokia plans to unveil several more such smartphones in the days ahead. The smartphone vendor is most likely to unveil the rumored Nokia 5, Nokia 3, Nokia Edge, Nokia Heart and more.

However, if the rumors are to be trusted upon, Nokia is not only working on Android devices but is bringing back the N-series and the best battery device Nokia 3310 again. These are just rumors and should be taken with a pinch of salt.

Well, the fresh rumors are making rounds on the webosphere now shows concept images of Nokia 3 alongside the leaked specifications and price.

Nokiapowerhouse in a report reveals that the rumored Nokia 3 will be an entry-level Android smartphone, and mentions the specs and price that the smart device is expected to come packed with. Well, it is clearly mentioned that these are just rumors for now.

Nokia 3 will sport with either a 5.2-inch or 5.3-inch display along with Android 7.0 Nougat out-of-the-box. The Android smartphone is further expected to be powered by 1.4 GHz Quad-Core Snapdragon 425 Processor with 2GB of RAM along with 16GB internal memory unit.

On the camera front, Nokia 3 will come equipped with a 13MP rear camera view, while on the front fits a 5MP selfie shooter. Further rumors also shows that the smartphone will be a sub-ranged one.

Nokia 3 will hit the market at a price tag of €149, which in INR comes around Rs. 10,500 and will be announced at the MWC 2017 press meet on February 26. Furthermore, the realese date of the smartphone is expected to be between March and April.

Well, other than sending out press invite for MWC 2017, where the company itself states "mark the date" which indicates that Nokia is going to do something really big, the firm didn't confirm any other rumors as of yet.