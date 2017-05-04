Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) will be announced soon as it passes through FCC

There is a high probability of Samsung announcing its Galaxy J5 (2017) for U.S market sometime soon since it cleared the FCC certification. The same handset has received the Wi-Fi certification three months back.

We have even come across quite a lot of leaked pictures of Galaxy J5 (2017). All these rumors and listings revealed one or the other information about the most awaited budget-friendly smartphone. Especially when the phone cleared Wi-Fi certification, we got to know more about its specs. Now, it's the turn of FCC to give away some more information regarding its specs.

Now, the three variants of Galaxy J5 (2017) smartphone with model number SM-J530GM, SM-530YM/DS, and SM-J530GM/DS has cleared the FCC certification. The handset is said to run on Android 7.0 out of the box. No much information is revealed by this listing.

However, in Wi-Fi listing, we got to know that the Galaxy J5 (2017) will feature a 5.2-inch Super AMOLED display. It will be powered by a 1.2GHz quad-core processor paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB native storage. The device is said to house a 3,100mAh battery to power enough juice to it.

Other leaks do say that the phone comes with a 13-megapixel main camera and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The recently leaked images make us feel that J5 (2017) may be a mid-range device with a matte finish. Only we could understand that the camera had a LED and no more information was revealed about its design.

Since the Galaxy J5 (2016) was announced in April last year, we are expecting its successor to hit the market soon.

