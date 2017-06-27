Vivo X9S and X9S Plus to be launched on July 6th

Well, it seems we are going to see some more smartphone launches in the coming months and while brands are busy developing the most attractive handsets for the consumers, right now Vivo is gearing up to unveil Vivo X9 and X9 Plus' successor soon.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has started to send out press invites for a launch event that will be held at Bejing on July 6th. As for the products, the company will be launching Vivo X9S and X9S Plus smartphones.

Coming to the invite, there is a model with a Vivo phone in her pocket. And on closely looking at the phone you can see that the rear panel of the upcoming smartphone looks very similar to that of its predecessor. It is having a metal body design and the one in the photo seems to be a Gold color variant. The main camera is placed at the top left corner and there is a LED flash at the side. Other than that we can't make out what are the changes the smartphone brings.

Unfortunately, there are no official disclosures from the company about the specs and features but these smartphones are expected to be selfie-centric smartphones.

Other than that, Vivo X9S and X9S Plus are also expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 660 chipset, dual cameras at the front which could include 20MP+5MP sensors, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of native storage space, 3920mAh battery.

Further, the Vivo X9S Plus is expected to come with a 5.85-inch full HD OLED display with the resolution of 1080×1920 pixels. As for the software side of things, the smartphone is likely to arrive with Android 7.1.1 Nougat OS right out-of-the-box.

In any case, we will get to know the final specifications as well as the pricing and the availability of the smartphones next week.