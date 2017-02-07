White Xiaomi Mi Mix sold out in seconds!

Xiaomi came up with the most innovative smartphone - Mi Mix sometime in the last year. Last month, at the CES 2017 in Las Vegas, the Chinese manufacturer unveiled the white variant of this smartphone.

Today, the while Mi Mix went on the first flash sale in China. Unsurprisingly, this smartphone was sold out completely in just a few seconds. This kind of a flash sale is common for Xiaomi smartphones and the Mi Mix had a great hype for its ceramic build and almost bezel-less design.

Even the black version had a similar kind of demand. In the first flash sale, the black variant was sold in just 10 seconds, and in the second sale, it took 30 seconds for the stocks to get empty. The white variant has also kept the demand high selling in seconds. It has the same specs and features as the black Mi Mix, except for the white color.

While the first flash sale of the white Xiaomi Mi Mix was over in a few seconds, the second sale is to happen on February 14. The Mi Mix went on sale carrying a price tag of 3499 yuan (approx. Rs. 35,000).

To recap on the key specs, the Mi Mix comes with a ceramic body is bestowed with a 6.4-inch display with a resolution of 2040 x 1080 pixels and a screen-to-body ratio of 93%. Under its hood, there is a Snapdragon 821 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. A 4,400mAh battery pumps enough juice to the smartphone and supports Quick Charge 3.0. Also, there are features such as USB Type-C and NFC as well.