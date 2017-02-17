Xiaomi Mi 5C live render suggests no physical home button

Xiaomi recently announced the successor of the Redmi Note 4, Redmi Note 4X. Moving ahead, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is gearing up to announce the next handset, which will probably be Xiaomi Mi 5C.

Just the other day we had reported that Xiaomi Mi 5C will be the first ever device to feature the company's very own in-house Pinecone V670 processor. The smartphone will feature its very own 28-nanometer Pinecone V670 chip will feature an octa-core design based on Cortex A53 architecture coupled with Mali T860 MP4 graphics.

Adding on to the rumor mill, live images of the device has been surfacing online.

The renders leaked on Weibo shows Xiaomi Mi 5C with an absolutely stunning design, however, confirms that the device will come without the physical home button, unlike the previously announce Mi handsets.

Alongside the home button, the pictures also show that the camera set up will be shifted to left in Xiaomi Mi 5C. To recall, the previously announced Xiaomi phones featured the camera on the right side, however, looks like that's not the case for Xiaomi Mi 5C.

Moving ahead, the Xiaomi device is expected to feature a 5.5-inch display, along with 3GB RAM coupled with 64GB of an internal storage unit. While on the camera front, Xiaomi Mi 5C will sport a 12MP Omnivision 12870 rear camera, whereas on the front fits an 8MP selfie shooter.

Further backed by a 4500mAh battery, predictions are such that Xiaomi Mi 5C will be priced at around ¥1499, which will be roughly around Rs. 14,636. Well, about the launch of the device, if the rumors are to be believed, Xiaomi may unveil the device sometime around March. However, the smartphone vendor is yet to confirm on the same.