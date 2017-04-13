Xiaomi Mi 6 teaser tips Dual Camera setup

We already got to know that Chinese smartphone Mi6 will be launched this April 19th. This is said to be the first Chinese domestic smartphone to have Snapdragon 835 chip in it. As the launch date is nearing, Xiaomi has begun with releasing the daily teaser.

Since we are not much aware of its design and spec, this teaser might help us in knowing the device better. This can also be called as a marketing strategy used by the company to attract as many users as possible to its domain. People like you and me are trying to understand what new this device has got to offer just by gazing the teaser they release on daily basis.

A few days back they have come up with a teaser poster which said: "You waited 203 days, we waited 7 years". That is, it is trying to refer the launch of Mi 5S which took place 203 days back. This poster also had number 6 which had a well-polished ceramic body.

This gave us a notion that the upcoming phone may have a ceramic body. Now, another video teaser has been released by the company on their official Weibo account. This teaser says that the device will have big upgrades on it and dual camera set is one of them.

Since it is a teaser, it does not clearly give us an idea about the specs. There were few leaked rumors which showed Mi6 with dual camera setup at the rear. Whereas, the main camera is said to have Sony IMX378 sensor in it. So, one can expect a better camera than its predecessors.

Since we do not have much information regarding its specs, we are expecting some more teasers which will help us in visualizing the final look of the phone.