Xiaomi Mi6 to have high-end specs and affordable price

Though the company is all set to launch their upcoming smartphones Xiaomi Mi 6 and Mi 6 Plus next week in Beijing, quite a lot of rumors are still revolving around this phone online. Even Xiaomi started releasing few teasers ahead of its launch to increase the excitement of eagerly waiting buyers.

A new information regarding its price and specs are leaked by online store officials now. They say that Mi6 will be made available at lower price tag along with high-end specs and features to impress the long awaited user. We already know that Xiaomi Mi 6 is the first Chinese domestic smartphone to have the Qualcomm's latest snapdragon 835 chipset equipped in it.

This will surely give a tough competition to Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus which are also packed with the same processor but with high price tag. This new report also says that the specs which were known so far are different from the newly found spec.

Also Read: Purported Xiaomi Mi 6 rear cover confirms dual-lens camera

As per the new spec, the Mi6 is said to come with a 5.2-inch display having the resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels. The previous rumors claimed that the Xiaomi Mi6 and Mi6 Plus will have a 5.15 and 5.7-inch display respectively.

Some leaked images also stated that Mi6 will have a dual camera setup with 5X Optical zoom support, but the recent report says that the device may or may not come with the dual camera. But the device may come with a 12MP front camera and the 4MP of front camera.

Also Read: Xiaomi Mi 6 to feature ultrasonic fingerprint scanner?

Earlier leaks showed that the device will support 128 GB native storage, whereas the company has not yet confirmed about extending the storage capacity via MicroSD card. RAM capacity is not yet known, where there still remains a confusion on 4GB of RAM and 6GB of RAM.

The company is going to release Mi6 on April 19. Soon, the clear picture of specifications and other details will be right in front of us. Let us wait till then.

Source