Sony India Announces Special Price Offers On Audio Products For World Music Day
Sony India just announced a four-day sale for World Music Day that provides special discounts and offers on a range of audio products ranging from truly wireless earbuds, headphones, soundbars, and portable Bluetooth speakers. These special discounted prices are aimed at audiophiles and music lovers.
This sale will be live until June 21, 2021. It can be availed across Sony retail stores, www.shopatSC.com portal, e-commerce portals - Amazon and Flipkart, and major electronic stores. Check out the special price offers on audio products on account of World Music Day.
Sony WH-CH510
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,990 ; MRP. Rs. 4,990 (40% Off)
Sony WH-CH510 is available at 40% discount during Sony World Music Day sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 3,316 ; MRP. Rs. 4,990 (33% Off)
Sony SRS-XB12 Extra Bass Portable Waterproof Wireless Bluetooth Speaker is available at 33% discount during Sony World Music Day sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,316 onwards during the sale.
Sony WH-1000XM4
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 24,990 ; MRP. Rs. 29,990 (16% Off)
Sony WH-1000XM4 is available at 16% discount during Sony World Music Day sale. You can get this device for Rs. 24,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Bluetooth Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 3,299 ; MRP. Rs. 4,990 (33% Off)
Sony WI-XB400 is available at 33% discount during Sony World Music Day sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,299 onwards during the sale.
Sony HT-G700-3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with wireless subwoofer
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 36,990 ; MRP. Rs. 47,990 (22% Off)
Sony HT-G700-3.1ch Dolby Atmos/DTS:X Soundbar with wireless subwoofer is available at 22% discount during Sony World Music Day sale. You can get this device for Rs. 36,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony MDR-EX14AP Wired Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 776 ; MRP. Rs. 1,290 (39% Off)
Sony MDR-EX14AP Wired Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones is available at 39% discount during Sony World Music Day sale. You can get this device for Rs. 776 onwards during the sale.
Sony WI-C400 Wireless Bluetooth Neckband in-Ear Headphones
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 3,299 ; MRP. Rs. 3,990 (17% Off)
Sony WI-C400 Wireless Bluetooth Neckband in-Ear Headphones is available at 17% discount during Sony World Music Day sale. You can get this device for Rs. 776 onwards during the sale.
Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,990 ; MRP. Rs. 14,990 (46% Off)
Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise Cancellation Headphones is available at 46% discount during Sony World Music Day sale. You can get this device for Rs. 7,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony HT-RT40 Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Tall boy Soundbar Home Theatre System
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 23,990 ; MRP. Rs. 29,990 (20% Off)
Sony HT-RT40 Real 5.1ch Dolby Digital Tall boy Soundbar Home Theatre System is available at 20% discount during Sony World Music Day sale. You can get this device for Rs. 23,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony HT-S350 2.1Ch Soundbar
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,990 ; MRP. Rs. 24,990 (32% Off)
Sony HT-S350 2.1Ch Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer is available at 32% discount during Sony World Music Day sale. You can get this device for Rs. 16,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony HT-S20R 5.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,990 ; MRP. Rs. 19,990 (25% Off)
Sony HT-S20R 5.1 Channel Dolby Digital Soundbar Home Theatre System is available at 25% discount during Sony World Music Day sale. You can get this device for Rs. 14,990 onwards during the sale.
Sony GTK-PG10 Wireless Party Speaker with Built-in Battery -Black
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,990 ; MRP. Rs. 21,990 (27% Off)
Sony GTK-PG10 Wireless Party Speaker with Built-in Battery is available at 27% discount during Sony World Music Day sale. You can get this device for Rs. 15,990 onwards during the sale.
