Boult Audio launches 'Loupe' wired earphones in India, priced at just Rs 672

Boult Audio has recently launched its new budget earphone for the Indian masses. The company has introduced the 'Loupe' wired earphones which comes with a super affordable price tag. The 'Loupe' wired earphones come with a price tag of just Rs 672. The ergonomically designed earphones produce a decent quality of bass and feature angled ear tips and a uniquely designed custom ear loop fastener for a comfortable fit on the ears.

Boult has designed the 'Loupe' wired earphones keeping the needs of the music enthusiasts and audiophiles in mind. The earphones are capable of producing top-notch audio quality and can play high-resolution audio formats allowing the users to enjoy the music while on the go. The headphones feature a premium looking sleek design which adds to the headphone's appearance.

In terms of design, the Boult 'Loupe' earphones feature a high-quality cable which is tangle free and has a Kevlar coating for an increased durability. Boult Audio also claims that the AL alloy used to design the earphone and have high-rigidity which in turn helps the earphone to reduce unwanted resonances. This helps the earphones to provide an enhanced listening experience.

In terms of performance, the 'Loupe' earphone comes with a metallic driver system which has a stabilizer to make sure the diaphragm movement is linear, which helps in balanced audio output. For connectivity, the earphones come with a gold-plated 3.5mm port along with in-built condenser microphone for HD calls and voice commands. Boult also says that the device has built-in micro woofers which helps the earphones to produce a loud bass. The company also claims that the earphone could also offer 3D acoustics with synchronized and advanced auditory experience. All these specs and features point out that the earphone will produce premium quality audio at a pocket-friendly price.

Boult Audio has been releasing products at a fair interval for the masses. The company had recently launched a couple of new audio products for the Indian market such as the 'Echo' wireless earphones and 'Xplode' wireless earphones. As for the pricing and availability of the latest "Loupe' wired earphones, the earphones come with a price tag of Rs 672 and can be purchased online via Mynta or Boult's official website.