TAGG unveils 'Airbuds' wireless earphones in India priced at Rs. 1,749

TAGG, an Indian electronic gadgets brand has launched Airbuds wireless Bluetooth earphones. The earphones are lightweight and comfortable to wear. The earphones have a stereo sound output and run on Bluetooth 4.2 technology. TAGG Airbuds offer immersive music experience and comfort to the users, claims the company. The Bluetooth earphones come with a price tag of Rs. 2,499. However, it is currently available for just Rs. 1,749 on the company's website and leading Indian e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart.

TAGG Airbuds features a sleek metallic design, built-in microphone for hands-free calling and a magnetic lock that prevents earphones from falling off when not in use. The lightweight earphone makes it easy for the users to carry them around. The comfortable design of the earphones ensures a secure fit. TAGG Airbuds earphones are designed to deliver a clear and balanced audio output. The earphones are powered by a 90 mAh battery. The battery can last up to 6 hours of music playtime. The device is also equipped with 6mm drivers to produce an ample amount of decent quality audio output.

Saurav Prakash, CTO & Co-Founder of TAGG commented on the launch, "The demand for affordable wireless earphones with advanced functionalities has been witnessing a huge surge in the Indian market. Our newest earphones are tailor-made to fulfill this demand of the Indian consumers. We at TAGG are always focused towards empowering our users with value-added products. We are confident that TAGG Airbuds will be well-accepted in the market. "

Let's have a quick look at the specs and features of the TAGG Airbuds Bluetooth earphones:

As we mentioned earlier, the TAGG Airbuds Bluetooth earphones are powered by a 90mAh battery which can deliver a music playback time of 4 to 6 hours. The earphones can deliver a Talk time of up to 5 to 7 hours and a standby time of up to 260 hours. The earphone runs on Bluetooth 4.2 and has a connectivity range of up to 33 feet. The earphones give a power output of DC 5V 500mA. The earphone weighs a mere 15 g and comes with an inbuilt mic for calls.

As far as the pricing and availability are concerned, the Airbuds earphones come with a price tag of Rs 2,499. However, the earphone will be available at a price tag of Rs 1,799 at Flipkart, Amazon and on the company's official website.