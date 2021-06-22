Exclusive: Ubon To Launch Products In UAE, Nepal, Sri Lanka, And Bangladesh News oi-Priyanka Dua

Ubon, the gadget accessory and consumer electronics brand, which largely deals in the budget segment, is now planning to expand its reach to other countries. Besides, the company is planning to launch 100 products this year. The company's managing director Mandeep Arora informed Gizbot about their expansion plans for this year.

He said that the company is planning to expand its reach to other countries this year. "We have been getting queries from South Africa, UAE, and America as anti-China sentiments are running in these countries too," he said. Arora added that "People are looking for Indian products and that's why we have sent some samples to few buyers."

He exclusively informed GizBot that the company has started exporting its products to Fiji and in the next two to three months, they will start sending products to other countries. In addition, the top man reveals that the company will start exporting to African countries, UAE, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

Ubon Upcoming Products

The homegrown audio brand is planning to launch 100 products in the affordable segment. Going by the same Arora states that "We are launching 10 to 15 products every month and 100 products in a year under Rs. 10,000."

Apart from foraying into other countries and launching 100 products, Ubon wants to focus on LED TVs and smartwatches. The company received a phenomenal response from these categories and now it plans to bring more LED TVs and smartphones in the country.

Notably, Ubon is known for its affordable products; however, when we asked about the company's plans to bring products in the mid and the high-end segment, Arora replied that they are focussing on tier-II and tier-III cities. This means that they will keep bringing products under Rs. 10,000.

Furthermore, he added that headphones and neckbands are doing really well from them and they will be adding new products in the same category.

Ubon New Brand Ambassador

After joining hands with Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, Ubon has recently announced its partnership with Sangram Chougule (an Indian bodybuilder) to promote its brand in the country and to attract gym-goers. It is worth mentioning that people are spending less on high-end products, which is why smartphone and audio companies are starting to focus on the affordable segment.

