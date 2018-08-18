Google might introduce its own Assistant-powered Smart Display

Google Assistant is one of the best available AI in the market. The tech giant has integrated its AI to a number of devices such as the Google Home and the smartphones. Google has introduced its first Assistant-powered 'Smart Display' in collaboration with Lenovo last month. The Lenovo Smart Display will first make its way to the consumers in the US. The 'Smart Display' will be available in two different sizes in the US. However, Google doesn't want to rest immediately and is working towards exploring more options in this field. Some reports suggest that the tech giant is planning to launch its own Assistant-backed Smart Display. Google's Assistant-powered Smart Display could be available later this year.

According to some reports from Nikkei, it is being claimed that Google will soon be launching its own "smart speaker that comes with a screen' later this year. The reports further mention that Google has an "aggressive plan" for its upcoming smart speaker. The company also expects to sell around 3 million units of Smart speakers in the first batch of its release.

It is also being reported that unlike Lenovo's strategy to bring two different sized smart speakers, Google will be releasing a single model of the Smart Display. However, Google still needs to make official confirmation on the matter. Rishi Chandra, Google's vice president of home devices has not ruled out the possibility of the company's plan to bring its own Smart Display for the users, mentions the report.

Earlier, some rumors were making rounds over the web suggesting that the Smart Display manufactured by Google will feature a front-facing camera for making video calls. Apart from the front camera, the Smart Display was also expected to feature two microphones and a screen-size in line with the recently introduced 10-inch Lenovo Smart Display. It is also being expected that the Google's Smart Display might come with a battery pack which will make the device portable.

There is not much information provided with the report related to the features and functionalities that will be offered with the Google's Smart Display. It is expected that the Smart Display will have similar features as the Lenovo Smart Display. The Smart Display from Google will have to compete with the Amazon Echo show. It is also expected that the Smart Display from Google will be manufactured in Taiwan by Pegatron.

Image Source: The Verge