JBL Wave 100 TWS Earbuds With 20 Hours Battery Launched At Rs. 3,499; Sale Starts August 21
JBL is popular for its high-end earphones. The brand has now launched affordable TWS earbuds dubbed the JBL Wave 100 in India. The earbuds come with a lid-less charging case, making them different from regular earbuds. There are magnets in the charging case to prevent the earbuds from falling out. Other features of the earbuds include 8mm drivers, up to 20 hours battery, and much more.
JBL Wave 100 TWS Earbuds Features
The 8mm dynamic drivers on the JBL Wave 100 TWS earbuds are claimed to offer deep bass sound. The earbuds come with a touch control feature and Dual Connect technology which lets you use either one or both earphones via Bluetooth v5 connectivity. In terms of battery, there is a 550 mAh battery that claims to deliver a total playback time of up to 20 hours, while the earbuds are said to offer up to five hours of battery in a single charge.
The JBL Wave 100 TWS earbuds also support dual sound modes that can be activated by a triple tap plus a single long press. The TWS earphones are compatible with both Android and iOS devices and also support Google Assistant and Alexa voice assistants. The earbuds weigh 46.3 grams and can be connected with a range of 10m. However, it seems the JBL Wave 100 TWS earbuds skip the IP rating.
JBL Wave 100 TWS Earbuds Price And Sale In India
The price of the JBL Wave 100 TWS earbuds has been set in India at Rs. 3,999. However, it can be purchased at a special launch price of Rs. 3,499. The earbuds will be available for purchased starting August 21 at 12pm (noon) via Flipkart. The earbuds have been launched in three color options - Black, Blue, and Ivory. Flipkart is also offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 1,750.
JBL Wave 100 TWS Earbuds: Should You Buy?
If you are looking for fancy-designed earbuds then can consider the JBL Wave 100 TWS earbuds. Apart from a lid-less charging case, the earbuds also have a great battery, dual sound modes, and so on. However, missing of an IP rating can be a drawback in this price range.
