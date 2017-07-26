Logitech's Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM bluetooth speaker launched in India

Logitech International has launched a new portable Bluetooth speaker, the Ultimate Ears WONDERBOOM. The speaker has some great features which include waterproof prowess.

Ultimate Ear WONDERBOOM is a compact sized portable Bluetooth speaker and Logitech claims that it offers clear and crisp acoustics. Logitech also stated at the launch that the speaker is drop proof from up to five feet.

Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head at Logitech, emphasized on the small size of the product "WONDERBOOM is for users who are extremely passionate about music and always see it as a personal experience. We truly believe that this pint-sized, super-portable Bluetooth speaker is the answer for all personal music related needs."

Logitech is quite confident about WONDERBOOM being water proof which is evident from the fact mentioned at the launch revealing that if the speakers get dirty you can simply wash it off.

Further, the product is IPX7 rated which means it can be submerged in a meter deep water for up to 30 minutes. It sports a Bluetooth range of 100 foot and a battery life of 10 hours.

WONDERBOOM is the next in line from Ultimate Ears series which earned consumers faith with its BOOM 2 speakers launched in 2015.

UE WONDERBOOM comes in Stone (Grey), Phantom (Black), Fireball (Red), SubZero (Blue), Cashmere (Pink) and Lilac colors and will be sold for a retail price of Rs. 7,995 in India.

The Indian market has been flushing with compact Bluetooth speakers but a rugged one like the WONDERBOOM has never surfaced in the country.