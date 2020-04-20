ENGLISH

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z To Cost Rs. 1,999 In India

    OnePlus has officially announced the price of the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z along with the prices of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. In the US, these wireless earphones cost $49.95, whereas in India they retail for Rs. 1,999, which could make them the best wireless earphone at this price range.

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z To Cost Rs. 1,999 In India

     

    The OnePlus Bullets Wireless 2, which almost look similar was launched for Rs. 5,990 in India and they did offer a good value-for-money. With almost 1/3rd of the price of those, the OnePlus Z is even better in some context. Though it is too early to judge a product just with the pricing, these could easily be the best pair neck-band style wireless earphones that one could buy around Rs. 2,000.

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Features

    The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z can now last up to 20 hours on a single charge and just like its predecessor, they support Warp Charge, which offers 10 hours of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging. Not just that, these headphones also support 110ms low-latency mode, which will be good for playing games like PUBG or COD: Mobile.

    These wireless earphones come with a 9.2mm dynamic driver with support for super bass tone. They are based on Bluetooth 5.0 and offer additional features like magnetic control, and are also IP55 certified, which makes them sweat resistant. There is also a single physical button, which can skip songs and answer calls.

    OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z Availability In India

    Just like the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will be available from May 2020 via Amazon, OnePlus stores and OnePlus India official site. They will be available in black, blue, mint and oat colors, giving more options to the consumers.

    Story first published: Monday, April 20, 2020, 6:00 [IST]
