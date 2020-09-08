Oraimo Launches Smartwatch And TWS Earbuds In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Priyanka Dua

Oraimo, an accessories brand from Transsion Holdings, has announced the launch of a new smartwatch and wireless earbuds in India. The Tempo 1S smartwatch and the FreePods 2 earbuds are priced at Rs. 2,299 and Rs. 1,799, respectively.

Oraimo Tempo 1S Smartwatch: Details

The newly launched smartwatch comes with a 1.3-inch HD color display. It has an HD full touchscreen along with fitness tracking features that can monitor heart rate, count steps, distance covered, and calories burnt. The smartwatch also tracks sleeping patterns. Besides, it features several training modes, such as Jump Rope, Ping-Pong, Riding, Badminton, Running, and Tennis.

The smartwatch comes with water and dust resistant features, thanks to its IP67 rating. On the battery front, the smartwatch comes with an advanced power-saving technology that can be active for 20 days, the company claims. The in-built USB port helps in charging.

Oraimo FreePods 2 True Wireless Earbuds: Details

The Oraimo FreePods 2 earbuds come with 13mm sound drivers, a 37 mAh battery, and a charging case that boasts a 500 mAh battery. The earbuds are expected to offer 24.5 hours of extended playtime, 82 hours of standby time, and three hours of talk time.

Furthermore, the Oraimo FreePods 2 earbuds come with Bluetooth version V5.0, low audio latency, and touch control feature (without any physical button). The earbuds allow you to receive calls and adjust the music. Besides, the company claims that it will connect to your phone automatically once you removed from the charging. The company announced that both devices come with a one year warranty.

The Oraimo earbuds come after itel launched a product in the same segment, which is priced at Rs. 1,699. Apart from these products, Oraimo is offering products in several categories, such as micro SD cards, earphones, chargers, power banks, headphones & speakers, cable, and many more.

