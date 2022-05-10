Portronics Introduced Affordable Gaming Headphones Called Genesis: What's Interesting? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Portronics has introduced the Genesis gaming headset in the Indian market. The device from the company arrived after the launch of the Talk One portable wireless speaker a few months ago. The latest wireless gaming headset from the brand claims to enhance the gaming skills of the consumers, apart from providing a durable chassis and a comfortable design.

Portronics Genesis Gaming Headset Features, Specifications

According to the brand, the Genesis headset is designed for extreme and continuous gaming sessions. The device is said to be extremely durable and has an adjustable chassis, which is made from metal and polycarbonate materials. The audio accessory also has memory head cushions and ear covers to provide a comfortable gaming experience in the long run.

The Portronics Genesis gaming headset is claimed to provide an immersive audio experience, thanks to its dual 40mm drivers. The two large professionally-tuned drivers are touted to offer distortion-free audio output with pinpoint positional accuracy. To further offer a better gaming experience, the Genesis is equipped with an Omni-directional microphone. The device also has a braided nylon cable to provide a more durable experience.

The company says that the Portronics Genesis gaming headset's braided cable also has an in-line control system to offer the users control volume, apart from switching the microphone. The total length of the cable of the new Portronics headset is 1.8m. The color variants of the device include Black, Grey, and Red.

Portronics Genesis Pricing, Availability

Coming to the pricing, the Portronics Genesis gaming headset is priced competitively at just Rs. 1,099. The wearable is available to buy on the brand's website, Amazon India, other major e-commerce portals, and via offline stores. Notably, the wearable is bundled with up to 12 months of warranty.

At its price point, the Portronics Genesis will have to compete against various gaming headsets. There's the Ant Esports H530, Cosmic Byte G4000, HP H200, AirSound Alpha 1, Probus K1, and the Boat Immortal IM-200. All these are priced below Rs. 1,500 and offer familiar specs as the Portronics Genesis. Make sure to consider these other options when you are purchasing your next gaming headset.

Best Mobiles in India