PTron Bassbuds Ultima TWS Earphones With ANC Launched At Special Price Of Rs. 1,499

PTron has announced the launch of new TWS earbuds named the PTron Bassbuds Ultima. The key highlight of the earbuds is Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) features, making them the cheapest ANC-featured earbuds. Other features of the PTron Bassbuds Ultima earbuds include Google and Siri voice assistants support, 15 hours of battery life, and much more.

PTron Bassbuds Ultima TWS Earphones Price And Availability

The price of the PTron Bassbuds Ultima TWS earbuds has been set at Rs. 1,699; however, it is now up for grabs at just Rs. 1,499 on Amazon. The price might increase after this Prime Day sale. Further, it comes in a single black color option.

PTron Bassbuds Ultima TWS Earphones Features

The brand claims the PTron Bassbuds Ultima is the first indigenously manufactured TWS earphones to feature ANC in the country. The earbuds are equipped with 10mm dynamic drivers and the active noise cancellation feature can block the noise of up to 30dB. In terms of battery, the earbuds claim to deliver a total playback time of 15 hours with a charging case and take one and half hours to charge the full battery via a Type-C port.

Besides, it is said to offer 90 minutes of playback time with just 10 minutes of charging. The earbuds also come with a touch control that lets you answer or hang the call and pause or play and adjust the volume. Further, the PTron Bassbuds Ultima earbuds are compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones.

Other aspects include Transparency Mode, quad-mic (two microphones in each earbud), and so on. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth 5 connectivity that can work a range of 10 metres and each earbud weighs 7 grams, making it lightweight. Lastly, the earbuds also have an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance.

Cheapest ANC-featured Earbuds?

Considering the price of the PTron Bassbuds Ultima TWS, we can say it is packed with decent features like great battery life, ANC technology, and so on. In this range, we usually do not see the ANC feature which will be the best-selling point for the earphones. It can be a great competitor to the Realme Buds Q2 and the Lava Probuds.

