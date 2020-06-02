Realme TWS Earbuds Patent Hints Competing Design With Apple AirPods Pro News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme is expected to launch its latest pair of earbuds, the Realme Buds Q in India. Ahead of the launch, a new pair of Realme' truly wireless earbuds has been spotted. The company has filed a design patent at the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO). As expected, the patent gives away a couple of key details about the earbuds.

Realme Patents Earbuds Design

The patent design was first reported by 91Mobiles, which notes that the new Realme truly wireless earbuds could be touch-sensitive, allowing users to play or pause and even skip tracks, control the volume, and more. Looking at the size of the new TWS earbuds, the touch-based controls seem more likely as there aren't options for buttons.

From the looks of it, the design of the new Realme TWS earbuds is quite similar to that of Apple's AirPods Pro. The patented design reveals a charging pin and a mic at the bottom of the stem. The images show an LED indicator that could hint pairing, playing, or even incoming calls.

Also, the patent images reveal the charging case of the Realme earbuds. The image shows an LED indicator and a USB Type-C port for charging. Also, Realme seems to have one button, most likely for Bluetooth pairing. The report further suggests that if Realme has enables the charging case with premium features we can expect wireless charging as well.

Realme Earbuds In India

Truly wireless earbuds are increasing in popularity for its seamless connectivity and easy-to-use features, wire-free. Realme, as one of the popular brands in India, will soon be rolling out the Realme Buds Q. Originally launched in its home market, the Realme Buds Q is designed in a collaboration with French designer Jose Levy.

Realme is one of the brands that offer alternative options to the expensive Apple's AirPods and AirPods Pro. The Realme Buds Q features IPX4 certification, Bluetooth 5.0 support, super-low latency mode, touch controls, and more. There is also support for 30W fast charging and wireless charging. We can expect these features and more on the patented Realme TWS earbuds.

