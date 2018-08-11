Samsung Galaxy Note9 official accessories up for sale; price starts Rs. 1,399

Given that the Galaxy Note9 has been unveiled, Samsung fans across the world are keen on getting their hands on the device. It was already announced that the device will be made available from August 24. Meanwhile, there are reports that the Indian launch event will be held on August 22.

Though the exact India launch date is yet to be announced officially, the company has started taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Note9 in the country. The device is priced at Rs. 67,900 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and Rs. 84,900 for the variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB storage space.

We have already seen the launch offers associated with the smartphone and the Airtel 24-month program for those who are interested in buying the Galaxy Note9. Now, official accessories of the device have made their way to the official Samsung online store.

Samsung Galaxy Note9 accessories list

Samsung Galaxy Note9 supports fast charging and wireless charging. However, the brand doesn't come bundled with a wireless charger in the package. Eventually, those who want to get benefited from the wireless charging feature have to but an accessory for the same. Samsung has two accessories for such users - a Wireless Charger Duo and a regular Wireless Charger Pad. The Wireless Charger Duo has two charging docks - a stand and a pad for those who own a smartphone and a smartwatch that need charging at the same time. The Wireless Charger Pad is a Qi-certified accessory meant to charge the smartphone, Galaxy Watch, Gear Sport and Gear S3, one at a time.

The device flaunts a premium glass-sandwich design layered with Gorilla Glass 5 that can protect the device from accidental falls. However, Samsung has listed an array of Galaxy Note9 protective cases such as a leather wallet case, a rugged case, a silicon case and two flap cases.

Galaxy Note9 accessories pricing

The official Galaxy Note9 accessories are priced as follows.

Samsung Wireless Charger Duo: Rs. 5,999

Samsung Wireless Charger Pad: Rs. 3,299

Samsung LED View cover: Rs. 3,699

Samsung Clear View standing cover: Rs. 3,099

Samsung rugged protective cover: Rs. 2,099

Samsung Leather Wallet cover: Rs. 3,299

Samsung Silicon cover: Rs. 1,399

Notably, these accessories are already up for purchase via the official Samsung e-store. The shipping of these accessories will start on August 20.

Are you in plans to buy the Galaxy Note9? If so, will you buy any of these official accessories? Do leave your opinion in the comments section below.