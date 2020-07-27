Samsung Galaxy Watch 3, Galaxy Buds Live Unique Features Revealed News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Samsung has officially confirmed that it will host the virtual Galaxy Unpacked 2020 event on August 5. And, it has also been revealed that there will be five devices that will see the light of the day at the launch event. However, it remains to be seen which devices will be unveiled by the South Korean tech giant during the virtual launch event.

Word is that the Galaxy Note20 series will be companies by the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live. While we are just a few days ahead of the launch event, the reports regarding these two accessories have been surfaced online revealing what we can expect from them in terms of features. The fresh leak revealing the unique features of these accessories come from their companion apps on Google Play Store.

Well, Samsung has published the plugin aka companion apps of the Galaxy Watch 3 and Galaxy Buds Live on the Play Store ahead of their announcement. And, these apps have revealed the features of the upcoming smartwatch and truly wireless earbuds in addition to the already existing render leaks.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Features

Max Weinbach of XDA Developers has carried out a teardown of the Galaxy Watch 3 plugin app and discovered new gestures, a slew of default watch faces, and fall detection ability. Detailing on the gestures, the Galaxy Watch 3 appears to feature a speaker. It is said that users of the smartwatch can clench and unclench their wrist in order to answer incoming calls and start a conversation. Likewise, it is believed that there will be an option to reject incoming calls just by shaking their hand.

The Galaxy Watch 3 screenshot gesture is touted to be different as it will need users to press both side buttons rather than holding the button and swiping left simultaneously. The fall detection feature is claimed to be the most useful and essential feature. Similar to Apple Watch models, this new feature is said to let the wearable detect a fall and ring for 60 seconds. If the user fails to respond to the same, then the location will be sent to emergency contacts along with a 5-second recording.

Finally, the Galaxy Watch 3 is said to arrive with as many as 47 default watch faces. Besides these users will be able to install other watch faces as well from the store.

Samsung Galaxy Buds Live Features

Similarly, the Galaxy Buds Live plugin app confirms what we can expect from the device. As per The Verge, the upcoming truly wireless earbuds from Samsung will arrive with active noise cancellation. The app also shows the tutorials that show how to pair the device with smartphones alongside a short instruction video on how to wear it. Even the Twitter-based tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the video.

Furthermore, the app reveals that the Galaxy Buds Live will feature customized touch controls, find buds, and equalizer among others. Lastly, it is said to be capable of reading notifications aloud.

