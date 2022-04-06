Sennheiser CX TWS Range With aptX And ANC Launched In India News oi-Vivek

Sennheiser has launched the CX range of TWS Bluetooth earphones-- the CX Plus True Wireless and CX True Wireless earphones in India. According to Sennheiser, these earphones offer a sleek design and audiophile-grade technology. The differentiating factor between the two devices is the availability of active noise cancellation technology.

Sennheiser CX Specifications

The Sennheiser CX range of TWS earphones supports a frequency response range of 5 Hz to 21 kHz, and they use a dynamic, closed-back design. The CX Plus TWS, and the CX TWS uses a 7mm transducer, and these earphones also have a 2-microphone beamforming array.

Although both models have a 55mAh battery (per earbud), the Sennheiser CX offers 9 hours of battery life, while the Sennheiser CX Plus model offers 8 hours of battery life, as they offer ANC technology. The case has a 420mAh battery with a USB Type-C port with support for fast charging, and these earphones do not support wireless charging.

When combined with the charging case, both models can deliver 24 hours of battery life on a single charge. Along with ANC technology, the Sennheiser CX Plus TWS also supports a transparent mode, which lets users hear the surrounding sound even when they are wearing the earphones.

Coming to the wireless connectivity features, the Sennheiser CX TWS offers Bluetooth 5.2, whereas the Sennheiser CX Plus TWS comes with slightly dated Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which is a bummer. The CX Plus supports aptX, aptX adaptive, AAC, and SBC codecs, while the standard model supports aptX, AAC, and SBC codecs.

The Sennheiser CX Plus TWS has an IPX4 rating, which makes them sweat resistance, and there is no IP rating for the regular model. Both earphones come with four sets of silicone ear adapters, and they will also include a short USB Type-C port for charging.

Pricing And Availability

The Sennheiser CX Plus TWS comes with an MRP of Rs. 14,990 and the same are available for Rs. 12,990. Similarly, the Sennheiser CX TWS has an MRP of Rs. 10,990, and are currently available for Rs. 8,990. Both models will be available via Sennheiser India's official website, Amazon, and other leading electronic outlets.

