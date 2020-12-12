Sennheiser Plans To Invest In Digital Marketing Next Year, Says Director Consumer Segment Kapil Gulati News oi-Priyanka Dua

Sennheiser, the German audio pioneer, has recently announced the launch of new headphones in India. The new HD 560S headphones are priced at Rs. 18,990 and are likely to compete against Sony WH-XB900N, V-MODA Crossfade 2 Wireless headphones. Meanwhile, we have interacted with Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India regarding the company's products and plans for 2021.

What kind of response you have received in the festival season?

We have witnessed a phenomenal response from consumers on the deals, despite the fact that this festive season has been different than the last due to the on-going pandemic as people stayed at home and mostly shopped online to gift their loved ones.

How many products you have launched this year and do you plan to bring more devices by the end of this year?

We have launched several products this year including our flagship model- Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless-2. Additionally, this year, we forayed into the home entertainment category by introducing AMBEO Soundbar, which provides the ultimate sound experience with the most advanced 3D audio technology.

For the first time this year, we have launched 02 products - CX 120BT-wireless earphones and HD 250BT wireless headphones in India before launching it globally. By introducing such a diverse product range, we are planning to expand our footprint in the Indian market and we will continue to launch innovative products under different price ranges.

Smartphones companies have launched headphones and TWS in the affordable segment, so what kind of strategy you have adopted to give tough competition to them?

We have launched affordable truly wireless earbuds- CX 400BT without compromising on the sound quality. With this, we are planning to diversify our portfolio to cater to consumer needs and demands.

Are you planning to enter into other categories? Please elaborate?

This year we have already entered the home entertainment category by introducing AMBEO Soundbar in India. We will continue to innovate and introduce cutting edge technology through our products in the coming years.

Tell us about plans for 2021?

We have witnessed a sea change in consumer behaviour and expectations in this period. Customers have become more conscious of higher spending on health and hygiene products and preferring online deliveries over store visits.

Due to this, we are planning to invest more in digital marketing and e-commerce next year. Our plan for 2021 is to mitigate the effects of the pandemic and keep a regular check on the consumer needs and be agile to cater to their expectations.

