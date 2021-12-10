Sennheiser HD 400 Pro Goes Official: Open Back Professional Grade Earphone For All? News oi-Vivek

Sennheiser, a brand known for making studio-grade headphones, has launched one more professional-level headphone -- the Sennheiser HD 400 Pro. These are open-back studio-grade headphones, which are useful for both sound mixers and those who music listeners alike.

According to the official documentation, the Sennheiser HD 400 Pro produces a neutral sound signature. These are also said to be lightweight, which means you can wear them throughout the day. On top of that, the headphones also come with an angled transducers design, which offers low distortion at high SPL to offer an accurate sound stage.

What Are Open Back Headphones?

The Sennheiser HD 400 Pro is also an open back headphone, where it helps the headphone to achieve a transparent soundstage. This means someone in the same room can listen to the music that you are mixing or playing on your Sennheiser HD 400 Pro.

The headphone also comes with a detachable coiled cable with a 1/8-inch (3.5mm) headphone jack on the one end and 1/4-inch (6.3mm) on the other end. This means you can easily carry around the Sennheiser HD 400 Pro without damaging the cable.

In the retail package of the Sennheiser HD 400 Pro, you get the headphones, a three-meter long coiled cable with a 3.5 mm jack plug, 3.5mm jack plug to 6.3mm adapter, one point eight-meter straight cable, quick guide, and a safety guide.

Sennheiser HD 400 Pro Price

In the USA, the Sennheiser HD 400 Pro costs $249 or Rs. 18,845, which is similar to some of the high-end noise cancellation wireless headphones. The headphones are already on sale via online and offline stores across the country.

Should You Get Them?

If you are into the sound-mixing profession, then these are some affordable headphones you can buy right now. Similarly, if you are an audiophile, then these are also some of the best open-back headphones you can get to listen to the music as intended by the artist.

If you want a multi-purpose headphone, you can go for something like the Sony WH-1000XM4 or the Bose Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Headphones 700, which is a much practical choice for regular usage.

Sennheiser HD 400 Pro Specifications

Impedance -- 120 Ω

Frequency response -- 6 Hz to 38 kHz (-10 dB)

Sound pressure level (SPL) -- 110 dB (1 kHz / 1 V RMS)

THD, total harmonic distortion --

Ear coupling -- circumaural

Jack plug -- 3.5 mm jack plug with 6.3 mm adapter

Weight -- 240 g

Storage temperature -- -55 °C to +70 °C (-67 °F to 158 °F)

Operating temperature -- -15 °C to +55 °C (5 °F to 131 °F)

Operating relative humidity -- ≤ 90 %

Accoustic principle -- dynamic, open

Ear pad material -- Velour

Best Mobiles in India