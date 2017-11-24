SoundBot launches SportsBot SS301 Combo set for gamers at Rs. 2,990

SoundBot, California based lifestyle personal gadget brand has now launched its first 3-in-1 gaming combo for Gaming enthusiasts. The combo includes SportsBot SS301 Blue LED Gaming Over-Ear Headset Headphone, Keyboard, and a Mouse Combo set.

SoundBot has said that the new combo set is for gamer across all ages to further help them enjoy the experience of gaming. The company also stated that the new set is specially designed to take users to a new level of gaming experience.

As such, SportsBot combo set comes with exciting features like multimedia keys on the keyboard which comes with a win lock, the LED headset features a 40mm speaker drive which the company claims that it offers rich bass and surround sound and the overall output is deep and rich in quality for listening pleasure. It also comes with a top-class microphone and a volume controller the company said. The headband is extendable and provides comfort to the user plus its soft leather earpads are said to give an extra level of listening comfort.

The SportsBot SS301 is designed for long-term use with design features in the mouse, the headphones and the keyboard which are durable and great for gamers of any age. The LED mouse has an easy access DPI button with 4 levels of dip resolution to fit every need. With its optical sensor, which is accurate it's perfect for all surfaces.

The Blue LED backlight comes with breathing lighting effect option. 3 Levels of lighting options are given to suit different light condition. Apart from that the microphone of the SportsBot SS301 is omnidirectional and comes with a 3.5mm plug-in AUX. As for the keyboard, it supports 114 keys and weighs 800g only, making it lightweight and great for mobility.

The combo set is priced at Rs. 2,990 and its suited for every pocket size.

Speaking on launch Mr. Rajesh Bansal Director, SoundBot India, said, "We have been bringing devices to market in India and it's exhilarating to see such great acceptance and demand for our range of gaming products and now this new gaming combo is here to revolutionize the market. Our products are all priced at affordable ranges and we are excited to see the Sportsbot SS301 take gamer in a new zone of experiential quality."