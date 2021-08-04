This Single Power Brick Can Charge Four Devices At Once: India Price, Availability News oi-Vivek

As we continue to acquire more gadgets and electronics, we might want more power plugs to charge them. This might not be an issue for some who just have a smartphone and a laptop. But, what about some who have two phones, a laptop, wireless earbuds, and a smartwatch? Stuffcool might have an answer.

There are a lot of products in the market that offers multiple power outputs. However, due to the limited power rating, the device will slow down the charging on all the devices. Stuffcool has now come up with a new product, which offers a whopping 100W of power with support for USB PD 3.0 standard.

Stuffcool Centurion 100W Specifications

The Stuffcool Centurion 100W, as the name suggests offers a peak power output of 100W and has four output ports with two USB-A ports and two USB Type-C ports. Besides USB Power Delivery support, the Stuffcool Centurion 100W also supports other fast charging standards like Samsung AFC, VOOC, Moto TurboCharge, and OnePlus Warp charge.

The charger comes with an auto-detect IC, which smartly delivers the power, depending on the device's requirement. USB Type-C port can offer up to a peak power output of 18W, while the USB-A ports can offer up to 18W of power. This means the Stuffcool Centurion 100W can easily charge most notebooks that support USB-PD at the fastest rate.

Again, to get the best charging speeds, the company recommends using the charging cables that come with the smartphone, especially for the devices from brands like OnePlus and Oppo that support 30W or 60W of fast charging the same also applies to charge laptops as well. The charger does have a flat design, which should go well with most tables without any issue.

Pricing And Availability

The Stuffcool Centurion 100W is already on the official website, and it retails for Rs. 5,999. Though it does seem like an expensive charger, it does have certain capabilities that can charge four devices at the same time. This is also a great device for those, who frequently travel and hate to carry multiple chargers.

Buy Stuffcool Centurion 100W Here

