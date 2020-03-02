ENGLISH

    Upcoming Oppo Watch Poster Teases Two Variants: What We Know So Far

    By
    |

    Oppo is gearing up to launch the Find X2 series on March 6. At the same time, the company is also set to introduce the Oppo Watch, its first in the segment. Oppo has released a new poster of the smartwatch, confirming some speculations and announcing a few new features.

    Oppo Watch
     

    Oppo Watch

    According to the new poster, the Oppo Watch will come in two color variants. These include the gold and blue color variants. The gold variant comes with a cream-colored silicon strap. The other variant is a blue model with a black silicon strap. Various leaked images reveal a striking similarity to the Apple Watch.

    Oppo Watch flaunts

    For one, the Oppo Watch flaunts a square-shaped display with curved edges. There are two flat hardware buttons on the right side of the smartwatch. A few other details have also been confirmed with the new poster. We know that the Oppo Watch will support the voice call function and might come with support for e-SIM.

    However, no other details are available, including the specifications of the upcoming smartwatch. A couple of speculations hintthat the new smartwatch will run Android Wear OS, however, it hasn't been confirmed so far. The Oppo Watch is expected to launch alongside the Find X2 on March 6.

    Oppo Launch
     

    Oppo Launch

    Speaking of the Oppo Find X2, a new leak has reported a few key differences between the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro. The Find X2, the base variant, will pack an 8GB RAM, 4,200 mAh battery, and a Z-axis linear motor. The camera aspects include a triple camera setup with a 13MP telephoto, a 12MP movie lens, and a 48MP ultra-wide lens.

    On the other hand, the Oppo Find X2 Pro will feature a 12GB RAM with a 4,260 mAh battery, and an X-axis linear motor. The camera aspects include a similar triple camera setup with a 13MP periscope telephoto lens, 48MP primary shooter, and a 48MP movie lens. Both the smartphone variants will feature 65W Super Flash Charge 2.0, ColorOS 7.1 based Android 10 OS.

    Story first published: Monday, March 2, 2020, 13:28 [IST]
