Xiaomi India to launch the Mi AirPop PM 2.5 Anti Pollution Mask in India with 550 mAh battery

The air quality in India is getting worse by the day, and Xiaomi is all set to protect you from the bad breath by launching a smart pollution mask in India. According to leaks, the company will launch the Mi AirPop PM 2.5 Anti Pollution Mask in India on the 3rd of January 2019.

What is Mi AirPop PM 2.5 Anti Pollution Mask?

As the name suggests, the Mi AirPop PM 2.5 Anti Pollution Mask is a pollution mask, which can filter the air up to 2.5 PM particle size. The Mi AirPop PM 2.5 Anti Pollution Mask. The Mi AirPop PM 2.5 Anti Pollution Mask retails in China for 89 Yuan (Rs 920), and Xiaomi is most likely to launch the mask in India for Rs 1,000 or Rs 1,099.

Mi AirPop PM 2.5 Anti Pollution Mask features and specifications

According to Xiaomi, the Mi AirPop PM 2.5 Anti Pollution Mask can filter out up to 99% impurities in the air, including small 2.5 PM particles. The mask comes with an N95 air filter and a fan, which works together to remove most of the dust and debris present in the air.

The N95 air filter is made using four layers of nanoparticles, which are capable of filtering the unwanted things from the air. The four-layer nanoparticle filter has to be changed depending on the usage stats.

The fan and the filter are powered by a built-in Li-ion battery (550 mAh), which can last up to 4 hours on a single charge, and charges via micro USB port.

India price and availability

The Mi AirPop PM 2.5 Anti Pollution Mask will be available via Mi.com and Mi Home from the day of launch. The Mask is expected to cost around Rs 1,000. This mask will be very useful, especially for those who live in New Delhi and Haryana.