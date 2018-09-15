Xiaomi Mi Pocket Speaker 2 now available for sale on Flipkart for Rs 1,499

Xiaomi had launched the second generation Mi speakers back in June in India. The company had launched this audio product on the World Music Day which is celebrated on June 21 every year. The Mi Speaker 2 was earlier available for sale on the company's official webstore and now the speakers are available for sale on Flipkart. The Mi Speaker 2 is being sold at the same price point of Rs 1,499 as the official website. The Mi Speaker 2 is available in two color variants including Black and white.

Flipkart is also offering some offers on the purchase of the Mi Speaker 2 from its platform. Users will get an additional discount of 5 percent upon the purchases made via Axis Bank Buzz Credit Cards. The speakers are also available for CoD orders (Cash on Delivery).

In terms of design, the Xiaomi Mi Speaker 2 features a compact form factor and a minimalist design. The speakers come in a cylindrical design and are portable. The speaker measures at 60 x 60 x 93.3 mm in dimension and is crafted out of a polycarbonate body and ABS material. The Mi Speaker 2 features an aluminum alloy build at the top which adds a positive factor to the design of the speaker. The speaker has an LED status indicator placed at the front of the device.

As for the specs, the Mi Speaker 2 packs a 5W speaker and connects to the streaming devices using Bluetooth v4.1 and has a connectivity range of 10 meters. The Mi Speaker 2 offers an impedance of 4 ohms and the speaker has a wide frequency range of 20Hz- 20KHz. The speaker has a signal-to-noise ratio of 53db.

This aforementioned entire package is powered by a 1,200mAh 3.7V battery. Xiaomi claims that the second generation Mi Speakers can offer a battery backup of 7 hours with continuous playback and a single charge. There is a USB port for charging the speakers. Notably, upon receiving a call the music playback will be paused, which is a pretty nifty feature and is available with most of the portable speakers.