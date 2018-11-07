Gadgetshieldz Skinnova Skin review for the Poco F1: Customisation made easy

First impression

We received the Gadgetshieldz Skinnova Skin in a secure package with an actual skin, instruction manual, and a micro fibre cloth. The Gadgetshieldz Skinnova Skin is made using a high-quality 3M skin which does feel premium. The company also has a bunch of video tutorials on YouTube, which offers a guide to install the skin without any hiccups.

The color and the texture offered on the skin did offer a premium look, and especially we were impressed with the Ebony wood finish. With respect to the actual skin, the skin provides a precise cut, and we did like the company's attention to details by offering a little groove below the headphone jack.

Experience with the Skinnova Skin

We tested different Skinnova Skins from Ebony Wood to the newly launched Black Matrix. Compared to a case or a bump, the Skinnova Skin will help you to maintain the thin profile of the smartphone, which also protects from scratches and offers an added layer of grip.

The did like the Ebony Wood skin compared to the other offering, as it offered a real wood like finish with added grip to the smartphone. In fact, with the Ebony Wood finish, the smartphone looked a more premium and aesthetically pleasing.

Using a case or a bump always adds heft to the smartphone, which could impact the overall aesthetics of the smartphone. With a skin, a user can use the smartphone, as it is intended by the designed of the smartphone and skin will also enable better heat dissipation while gaming or doing intensive tasks.

Ease of application

We tried both Full Back and Flat Back skin for the Poco F1 and with respect to installation processor, installing a Flat Back skin is a lot easier than the Full Back skin. We did face some issues in aligning the speaker grills, and we never got a desirable result, as the edge of the skin always looked odd and unsatisfying even after trying very hard.

Whereas, installing the Flat Back (which does not cover the sides) is pretty straightforward. Align the skin with the logo and the camera bump followed by securing the corners with a hair drier to properly fix the skin. The overall installation process will not take more than 5 minutes, and one can easily follow the official YouTube tutorials for additional assistance.

Ease of removal

Make sure to use a hair drier to remove the skin carefully, if you are planning to re-use the skin in the future, yes, one can easily restore the skin without any issues, given the installation and removal processes are done with an utmost care.

Conclusion

The Gadgetshieldz Skinnova Skin is undoubtedly a great option to customise your smartphone. However, at the price of Rs 499 price tag, it is not on a cheaper side either. As mentioned earlier, it offers an added grip and protects the smartphone from scratches. However, it can prevent a device from breaking due accidental falls and damages, in that case, cases will offer better protection.

We highly recommend the Gadgetshieldz Skinnova Skin, especially the Ebony Wood version. However, if you are a Poco F1 user, then you can always consider the official Poco F1 Mobile Skins, as Gadgetshieldz is the actual supplier of the skin, that too for Rs 299, a Rs 200 less than the Gadgetshieldz pricing.



Users with other smartphones can always opt for the Gadgetshieldz Skinnova Skin if you are looking for added protection against normal day to day scratches and additional grip.