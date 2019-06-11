PTron Musicbot Mini Bluetooth Speaker Review – What Else You Want For Rs 599

Portable In Design

Design-wise, the PTron Musicbot is made with the combination of both metal and plastic. The speaker features a basic cylindrical circle shaped design; which looks fancy and easy to fit into your backpack and also in your pocket. The PTron logo is embedded at the top of the speaker grille.

Looking at the design we can say that the build is good in quality, although the speaker is ultra light in weight the company has not compromised anything with the quality.

The media control keys are placed on the sides of the speaker which includes the power key, Bluetooth pairing key, volume adjusters, and the play/pause key. Besides that, the Bluetooth speaker also sports a micro USB port, indicator LEDs and a microSD card slot. The speaker lags a 3.5mm audio jack.

Overall, the speaker features a decent form factor with a lightweight design which is very easy to pack in your bag.

Specifications And Audio Performance

I have used the device for more than two weeks and test this speaker in almost all the conditions, whether its small friends get-together, camping, travelling and even sometimes in the office during Saturdays. I found the PTron Musicbot no-meagre performer. The tiny looking Bluetooth speaker connects with your smartphone or your laptop in no time and is ready to play your demands.

Keeping the price point the speaker I must say this one is a highly recommendable speaker at this price. Even, on using it at maximum volume, I could not notice any distortion in the output, which clearly means that this one gets the best speakers.

While talking about the speaker, the Musicbot sports a Bluetooth version 4.2 and it is capable of being connected with devices up to 10 meters. Talking about the technicality of the speaker, the Musicbot sports a 52mm 4ohmsm 3W speakers under the hood. The frequency response of the speaker is 20Hz-20,000Hz.

Battery Performance

The speaker is fuelled by a 500mAh non-removable battery which is capable of delivering 4 hours of battery life, and it took somewhere around 2-3 hours to refuel.

During my use, I have hardly charged the device too often, the battery life of the device is pretty good and I have also observed that if I'm using a good adaptor to charge it then it won't take too much time to fuel up.

My Thoughts On PTron Musicbot Mini Bluetooth Speaker

I must say that the Musicbot speaker from PTron has not disappointed me during my usage. Every time there is a small house party I pull up this speaker and flaunt in front of my friends. The sound quality is impressive even at the max volume. It looks premium and at the same time portable as well.

Just to let you know the PTron Musicbot Mini Bluetooth Speaker comes with a price tag of Rs 599. Yes, you are reading it correctly, what else you want in such a small budget that too a Bluetooth speaker. The company is really offering a lot with this speaker. Meanwhile, do note that it is not loud enough to use outdoors. But I think that is negligible because not everyone wants to play loud music outdoor.

In this price range, this is a highly recommended speaker if you are also searching for something like this with a low budget.