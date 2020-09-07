Sony WF-1000XM3 TWS Earbuds Review: Best In The Lot?

Sony WF-1000XM3: Design And Comfort

The Sony WF-1000XM3 is undoubtedly the most comfortable TWS earbuds available in the market. It offers a superior-fitting design which you can wear throughout the day without breaking a sweat. The earbuds are big but don't feel anything when worn. But the larger erabuds' surface is a blessing for touch controls. It makes it easy to use touch controls.

The default ear tip fit well in ears. However, the retail box has six additional tips (different sizes) which you can select as per your comfort. You might need to twist and fit the earbud for better positioning. Once it rests properly you wouldn't have any fears of it falling. The company is calling this a tri-hold design which allows for a snug fit.

Coming to the touch controls, the available functions include volume adjustment, media control, customized sound control (Ambient/ ANC), and also voice-based digital assistant support (Alexa and Google Assistant). Using a simple swipe up or tap gesture you can control or set the sound mode.

The charging case here looks premium with the bronze lining at the top and black soft matte finish all around. But it is a bit bulky and wouldn't slip easily inside a pocket. The USB Type-C charging case is placed at the bottom and an LED which flashes when the earbuds are charging inside the case.

Sony WF-1000XM3: Effective ANC And Premium Sound Stage

Sony has been one of the pioneers of the audio industry. Majority of its products; be it headphones or speakers, are good when it comes to audio quality. The WF-1000XM3 earbuds are driven by 6mm drivers. They are tiny but deliver a vast soundstage. It has all the beats and notes at places and you will love tuning in to your favorite soundtrack whenever you put them on.

The mids and highs are good, and you will be able to distinguish even the lowest of the hums. The bass here is also punchy complemented by balanced treble. It also has Bluetooth audio codec support, but that's limited to AAC and SBC only. An additional APTx or LDAC audio codec support would have been appreciated.

It is worth mentioning that the earbuds are also compatible with Sony's headphone connect app. You can tweak the adjustments further for more refined audio.

What enhances the audio listening experience here is the super-effective ANC. The noise cancellation on the WF-1000MX3 is one of the best we have yet tested in this segment. It is effective in blocking outside noises. You can play a varied genre of music and will be surprised with every new song.

The audio is not only clear but the spacious soundstage and power bass just adds to the listening experience. The audio output is also good with streaming platforms. Not just for music, the WF-1000XM3 also makes it for a good movie companion.

The premium output it offers makes video watching worth an experience. In fact with gaming, there is no lag and you will get the rush with every gunshot or racing cars.

Sony WF-1000XM3: Connectivity, Calling, And Battery

The Sony WF-1000XM3 is good with connectivity as well. It is compatible with Android/ iOS smartphones and other devices that support Bluetooth connectivity. There is no lag in the connection and also there is no drop in the connection up to 10m.

If you are pairing up any device for the first time just press and hold both the earbuds until you hear the pairing mode. Now, head to the Bluetooth settings and pair with the device.

The calling experience is also decent on the WF-1000XM3. The caller can hear the audio clearly and no breakage in audio is experienced during the calls. Coming to the battery, the earbuds can deliver up to 5- 6 hours of back up on a single charge.

This is with ANC on and volume at around 70 percent. It is worth mentioning that the pair comes with quick charge support. With around 10 minutes of recharge, the pair can get an additional 2 hours of backup.

Sony WF-1000M3: Verdict

The Sony WF-1000XM3 is yet another example of the company's ingenuity in the audio department. The wireless earbuds offer a premium-looking design and are super comfortable to wear. The design isn't the only element that defines its high-grade quality, but the audio as well.

It is one of the best sounding earbuds with effective noise cancellation. It wouldn't be wrong to say it has got the class-leading ANC support. If you are an audio enthusiast and premium output and fit is what you seek, then the Sony WF-1000XM3 makes for a good pair at an asking price of Rs. 19,990.