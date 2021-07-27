Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb One Review: Trendy Design, Enhanced Audio Good For Everyday Use

I had a chance to review the Zeb-Sound Bomb One. Priced at Rs. 999, this pair of TWS earbuds is accessible for everyone without budget constraints. Plus, buyers can choose from the multiple color options that suit tastes and preferences. Here is the detailed review of the Zeb-Sound Bomb One to make your purchase decision easy.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb One Design: Trendy, Comfortable Fit

The Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb One TWS earbuds offer a splash-proof design and are quite petite in size, which snug comfortably when worn. The earbuds come with a round-shaped charging case that has an external tag that makes carrying it around easier. There are several indicators to show the battery and connectivity status.

One of my usual complaints about TWS earbuds is that they tend to fall off when you move around. Surprisingly, the Zeb-Sound Bomb One is quite comfortable to wear and stays in your ear, even when you move around. Of course, I don't mean going for a jog or walking your dog, but lighter movements.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb One Performance: Ideal Of Music, Video Playback

The overall audio performance on the Zeb-Sound Bomb One is top-notch, something that came as a surprise in this price segment. The earbuds make an ideal audio accessory for music and video playback. If you're going to use them to make calls, I wouldn't advise it much as the mic is a bit of a letdown. While the recipients of my calls were able to hear me, they said there was some disturbance and my audio was a bit off.

But apart from the mic, I also faced another minor issue with the TWS earbuds. I found there's a bit of a lag in the connection between the two earbuds. For instance, the music would begin playing on the left earbud first and the right one would click on after a while.

Rebooting and pairing the device again would resolve the issue. Apart from this, the touch gestures work smoothly, letting you change tracks or control the volume seamlessly. Plus, there's Siri and Google Assistant support with touch controls, which further makes the entire experience easy.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb One Battery: No Complaints

The battery of any wireless gadget plays an important role. I have no complaints with the battery of the Zeb-Sound Bomb One as it's quite long-lasting. I used it mainly for music and video playbacks and it could last hours together at a stretch. Moreover, the charging time for the case is also comparatively less as it takes about an hour to fully charge.

Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb One Verdict: A Good Pair For Everyday Use

TWS earbuds are available in a wide price range. If you're looking for a pair of TWS earbuds within a budget of under Rs. 1,000, the Zebronics Zeb-Sound Bomb One makes a good choice. The clear, enhanced audio on the earbuds and the comfortable design are huge plus points, making it worth your money.