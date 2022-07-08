Amazon Prime Day Specials Quiz Answers: Win Rs. 50,000 Prize

Finally, the dates for the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 in India have been announced. The sale is all set to happen from July 23 at 12 AM to July 24 at 11:59 PM. Now, the online retailer is hosting the Amazon Prime Day Specials Quiz for participants who want to win attractive prizes apart from the various discounts.

During the two-day sale, you can get a slew of lucrative discounts and offers on a slew of products across categories, one-day free delivery, a no-cost EMI payment option, and partner discounts among others.

The Amazon Prime Day Specials Quiz debuted on July 5 and will be hosted until July 24. After the contest period, the winner will be declared and they will get their prize delivered to them by July 29. Notably, only one winner will be chosen as the winner of the Amazon Prime Day Specials Quiz contest and will get Rs. 50,000 prize credited to the associated Amazon Pay Balance account.

Amazon Prime Day Specials Quiz Answers

The Amazon Prime Day Specials Quiz will be related to the upcoming Prime Day Sale 2022. Here, we have listed the questions and correct answers to help you win the prize.

Question 1: How Many Free Deliveries Do Prime Members Get?

Answer: Unlimited

Question 2: How Much Does A One-Year Prime Membership Cost?

Answer: ₹1499

Question 3: Which Of These Is NOT A Benefit That Prime Members Get With Their Membership?

Answer: Free hugs for every purchase

Question 4: Using _________, Prime Members Can Enjoy Unlimited Reading Across A Selection Of 1000s Of Popular EBooks, Comics And More At No Extra Cost. Fill In The Blanks.

Answer: Prime Reading

Question 5: The Upcoming 2022 Prime Day Sale Will Be For 2 Days. Only Prime Members Will Be Able To Avail Prime Day Offers.

Answer: True

As usual, it is important to answer all the questions asked in the Amazon Prime Day Specials Quiz contest in the Amazon app correctly to enter the lucky draw. Notably, you will have to answer each question correctly within five seconds to increase your winning chances. Similar to the other quiz contest, the winner will be chosen based on a random basis.

