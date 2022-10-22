WhatsApp Diwali Stickers; Here’s How to Download and Send Wishes

The Diwali celebrations have begun and people have started sharing greetings for the occasion on social media platforms. Being a popular instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is used by millions to share wishes with their loved ones. Many people use colorful stickers designed for Diwali to share their wishes. Well, WhatsApp has made sharing Diwali wishes even more fun.

While Diwali is full of fun and frolic, sending WhatsApp Diwali stickers makes it more enjoyable for everyone. These stickers can be sent via personal or group chats. The app has launched some new sticker packs for this festive season and here are the steps to send them to your loved ones.

How to Download WhatsApp Diwali Stickers

Follow the steps below to download the new sticker packs for Diwali.

Step 1: Open WhatsApp.

Step 2: Open the chat window of the person or group you want to wish.

Step 3: Tap on the emoji at the bottom left corner to open the collection of emojis.

Step 4: At the bottom of the screen, you will see the Sticker icon. Click on it.

Step 5: Now, click on the '+' icon to get more stickers at the top right corner of the sticker tab.

Step 6: You will see a collection of stickers. Click on the download arrow beside the 'Happy Diwali' sticker pack.

Step 7: The pack will be downloaded and it will appear in the My Stickers section.

That's it! You can share these Diwali stickers on WhatsApp by just opening the particular chat window and clicking on the sticker section. Notably, the latest WhatsApp Diwali stickers are animated ones.

How to Create Your Own Diwali Stickers on WhatsApp?

In addition to the existing sticker packs, WhatsApp also lets you create your own stickers as well. There are multiple apps that help you do the task, including Sticker.ly, Sticker Maker for WhatsApp, and more. To create your own stickers on WhatsApp, you need to follow the steps below.

Step 1: Download and install any sticker maker app on your phone.

Step 2: Open the app and click on 'Create New Pack'.

Step 3: Give a name to the sticker pack and click on the option 'Add stickers' to make the sticker with a photo of your choice. Notably, there should be a minimum of three stickers in a pack to add the same to WhatsApp.

Step 4: Now, you can add the sticker pack to WhatsApp and share it with your loved ones.