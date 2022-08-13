PlayStation Summer Sale 2022; Discounts On Games Like GTA 5, FIFA 22, Gran Turismo, More

By

Advertisement

The PlayStation Store Summer Sale 2022 is currently running globally including in India. During the sale, the company's gaming arm is offering discounts of up to 75 percent on various popular titles. Games like Horizon Forbidden West, Gran Turismo 7, Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition & Great White Shark Card Bundle, FIFA 22, and more are available with offers during the summer sale.

In the latest sale, consumers can get Grand Theft Auto V with a discount of 56 percent and Cyberpunk 2077 at a reduced cost of 50 percent. So, let's have a look at the best deals on popular games during the latest PlayStation Summer Sale 2022. These deals are for both the PS4 and the PS5 gaming machines.

PlayStation Summer Sale Deals On Popular Games

  • Horizon Forbidden West (Standard Edition): Price - Rs. 3,749 (25 percent discount)
  • Horizon Forbidden West (Digital Deluxe Edition): Price - Rs. 4,311 (23 percent discount)
  • Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Price - Rs. 2,679 (33 percent discount)
  • Sekiro Shadows Die Twice: Price - Rs. 1,999 (50 percent discount)
  • FIFA 22 PS4: Price - Rs. 679 (83 percent discount)
  • LEGO Star Wars (Skywalker Saga): Price - Rs. 2,624 (25 percent discount)
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Price - Rs. 1,499 (50 percent discount)
  • The Last of Us Part II: Price - Rs. 1,249 (50 percent discount)
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare: Price - Rs. 1,319 (67 percent discount)
  • Grand Theft Auto V: Price - Rs. 1,315 (56 percent discount)
  • Call of Duty (Vanguard): Price - Rs. 1,999 (50 percent discount)
  • Gran Turismo 7: Price - Rs. 2,839 (29 percent discount)
  • A Way Out: Price - Rs. 374 (75 percent discount)
  • Mass Effect Legendary Edition: Price - Rs. 1,599 (60 percent discount)
  • Dark Souls III Deluxe Edition: Price - Rs. 999 (75 percent discount)
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Price - Rs. 999 (75 percent discount)
  • The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition: Price - Rs. 1,279 (60 percent discount)
  • Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Price - Rs. 1,199 (75 percent discount)
  • Sonic Origins: Price - Rs. 2,664 (20 percent discount)
  • Star Wars Battlefront II: Price - Rs. 749 (50 percent discount)
  • NHL 22: Price - Rs. 999 (75 percent discount)

Apart from these deals, PlayStation Store is also offering various other games like Call of Duty: Black Ops III - Zombies Chronicles, Tour de France 2022, NARUTO SHIPPUDEN: Ultimate Ninja STORM 4, and more at discounted prices during the latest Summer Sale 2022. All these offers can be checked by going through this link. The sale will be ending on August 17, so the gamers should grab the deals before it ends.

Advertisement
Most Read Articles

Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Sale: Best Deals On iQOO, OnePlus, Samsung & Xiaomi Phones

PS4 Slim To Get Expensive In India: Should You Buy It Over PS5?

iQOO Z6 5G New Model With 80W Fast Charging In Works; Coming To Replace Current Variant?

PlayStation Network Goes Down: PS4, PS Vita Consoles Facing Launching Issue

Vivo Y22 Spotted On Geekbench; Coming To India As A Budget Offering?

GTA 5 Cheat codes For Play Station 4, Xbox One, And Pc

Vijay Sales Mega Freedom Offers: Discounts On Redmi, Vivo, Oppo, realme, Samsung, OnePlus, Smartphones

PS5 Vs PS4: In-Depth Hardware Comparison

Every New Feature In The Apple iOS 16 Beta 3 Update

Sony PS4 Remote Play Available For Android Devices; Check If Your’s On The List

Flipkart Independence Day Mobile Phones Bonanza Sale On Mid-range Best Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000

Sony PS4 Now Lets You Challenge Players On Other Consoles
Best Mobiles in India
Read More About: ps4 ps5 playstation news
Read more...