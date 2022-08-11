BGMI India Ban Update; Gaming Companies Urge PM Modi For Fair Treatment

BGMI aka Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in India as a rebranded version of the PUBG Mobile India last year. The new game arrived with the same playing mechanics and graphics as the previous version. Soon after the launch, BGMI became one of the most downloaded games in the country. As of July 2022, the total downloads for the game passed over 100 million on the Google Play Store.

However, Battlegrounds Mobile India was recently banned in India. The government ordered Google and Apple to remove the popular battle royale game from their stores. After the game was removed from the stores, some gaming companies have reportedly written a letter to the country's Prime Minister Narendra Modi regarding fair treatment to help grow the gaming economy.

Gaming Companies Urge Government For Fair Treatment

Soon after the ban on BGMI, several gaming companies in India have urged the Indian government to offer "a uniform and fair treatment of all entities operating in India", suggest the reports. The sources also suggest that the same brands have requested for a "fair treatment" to help grow the gaming ecosystem in India in the letter to PM Modi.

"While capital and infrastructure are critical to the survival and development of the industry, the leading global video gaming companies with their experience and next-generation technology are needed for establishing a robust gaming ecosystem in India," reads the letter.

"There is a greater need for a clear set of standards and framework to ensure fairness and uniformity to all stakeholders. The industry wishes to proactively engage with the government in forming a robust set of video games-centric policies based on global best practices," the letter adds.

It also mentions, "This will go a long way in creating an enabling and conducive environment which facilitates the growth of the video game industry allowing the industry to compete globally. We request your urgent intervention in the matter and seek your counsel and guidance on working toward a more comprehensive dialogue and discussion in the future."

According to the report by Techcrunch, which obtained this letter, the office of the country's Prime Minister hasn't yet responded with an official quote yet. We should have more details in the coming days, so the readers should stay in touch for regular updates.

