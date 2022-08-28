Valve Steam Deck 2 Could Already Be In Works; Company Confirms Upgraded Hardware, OS

Valve Steam Deck launch didn't have a major kickstart, at least not reaching the hopes of the company. But Valve isn't giving up on the handheld gaming PC just yet. Reports claim the Valve Steam Deck 2 could already be in development along with improved OS for gamers.

Valve Steam Deck 2 Launch

Valve has released a 50-page booklet that provides input about the company's plans. The booklet titled 'The Future: more Steam Decks, more SteamOS' has been doing rounds online and on social media platforms, and provides a look into the brand's future.

Valve's booklet also confirms that the brand plans to support Steam Deck in the coming years with new hardware and software upgrades. "In the future, Valve will follow up on this product with improvements and iterations to hardware and software, bringing new versions of Steam Deck to market," the booklet confirms.

Additionally, Valve is working on incorporating gamers' feedback to build the next-gen Steam Deck, most likely called the Valve Steam Deck 2. "We will learn from the Steam community about new uses for our hardware that we haven't thought of yet, and we will build new versions to be even more open and capable than the first version of Steam Deck has been," the booklet further mentioned.

Valve Steam Deck Performance

The first-gen Valve Steam Deck had attracted a lot of attention and hype for being a one-stop gaming solution. Gamers claimed the handheld gaming device was an outstanding performer but with many issues, lags, and glitches - which hindered the overall experience.

Presently, the Valve Steam Deck is yet to be released in India. Interested gamers and buyers can still make reservations for the Steam Deck. The official Steam Deck website is open for reservations and will require your Steam credentials. With rumors of Valve Steam Deck 2, one can expect a wider rollout of the Steam Deck first-gen in the coming weeks.

