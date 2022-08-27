Netflix Ad-Based Plans Revealed Ahead Of Rollout; Could Cost Less Than Rs. 100 In India

Netflix has been working on ad-based plans for a while. A new report throws light on the possible rates of the new Netflix ad-based plans in the US. From the looks of it, the revised subscription plans will help save a lot of money and might even attract new subscribers to the video streaming platform.

Netflix Ad-Based Plans Price Leaked

A Bloomberg report suggests the Netflix ad-based plans could cost between USD 7 to USD 9 (roughly between Rs. 559 to Rs.719) per month. The current plans in the US include USD 9.99 (around Rs. 799), USD 15.49 (roughly Rs. 1,239), and USD 19.99 (around Rs. 1,599) per month. The new plans are a significant drop in price for subscribers and might lure them to Netflix.

The report further talks about the ad placement in Netflix content. For one, Netflix hopes to sell roughly four minutes of ads per hour, which will be placed at the beginning and in the middle of the content. It was earlier confirmed that Netflix won't show ads in kids' content, which might click with parents and guardians.

Netflix and Microsoft had previously announced their partnership to deliver ads on the platform. It's also been confirmed that Netflix Original movies might skip ads whereas Netflix Original series like Bridgerton and Stranger Things will run them.

Netflix Ad-Based Plans In India

That said, the Netflix ad-based plans in India will be quite different. Presently, the Netflix basic mobile plan starts from Rs. 149 per month in India. With ads, one can expect the new Netflix subscription rate to drop, and might even be less than Rs. 100 per month.

In comparison, Disney+ Hotstar is offering its premium subscription plan starting from Rs. 299 per month. Disney+ Hotstar also offers an ad-based Super plan, which is available for Rs. 899 per year in India. Similarly, the Amazon Prime membership starts from Rs. 179 per month and includes more than just video content.

The Netflix ad-based plans could shift the dynamics in the Indian OTT industry. One can expect the new subscription plans to begin in the US initially and a wider rollout in early 2023.

Advertisement

Most Read Articles